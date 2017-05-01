Ryan Seacrest Is The New Co-Host For “LIVE” With Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa has picked Ryan Seacrest to co-host Live! After months of speculation, the Live with Kelly host announced on Monday morning that Ryan Seacrest will be taking up the seat next to her on the popular morning program.

“Today, the next chapter of the Live story is about to be written,” she told the audience at the top of the show. “Today, my new co-host will officially be joining me on Live. And today is a very good day.”

So excited to join this show!! @KellyRipa crushes every morning… one of my favorite people ever #livekellyryan — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 1, 2017

