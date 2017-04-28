BREAKING: Settlement Reached Between David Dao And United Airlines

Dr. David Dao, the man who was forcibly removed from his seat and dragged off a United Airlines flight, has settled with the airline. A United spokesman said: “We are pleased to report that United and Dr. Dao have reached an amicable resolution of the unfortunate incident that occurred aboard flight 3411. We look forward to implementing the improvements we have announced, which will put our customers at the center of everything we do.” No word on how much the settlement ended up costing the airline.

