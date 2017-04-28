The Biggest Starbucks Of All Time Is Coming To Chicago!

Starbucks has announced it will be opening its biggest store in the United States in Chicago. The coffee chain is calling the new store a four-story “Reserve Roastery” and says it’s scheduled to open sometime in 2019. The store will offer interactive tours of the grounds as well as a behind-the-scenes look at making the coffee from start to finish. The location will also feature pizza that’s baked fresh on-site. A Starbucks with a similar layout is already open in Seattle, and another one is expected to open in New York City in 2018. However the Chicago location will be the largest, with 43,000-feet of space in the middle of the Windy City’s Magnificent Mile.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: