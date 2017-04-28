LISTEN: Is It Normal Joe Doesn’t Kiss His Wife?

This morning on The Joe And Alex Show I opened up about something I struggle with in my marriage and in past relationships. I struggle with showing affection. I LOVE my wife Lindsey but I’m not a big fan of kissing and I know that bothers her and makes her feel unloved. We got a ton of calls and social media responses. Listen to the podcasts below and let me know what you think.

