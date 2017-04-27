Buster’s Dog House: Help Zelda Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Zelda find a brand new home!

At 3 years and 1 month old, Zelda is a female, neutered shelter dog and can be adopted for FREE, thanks a kind donor paid, who has already paid for Zelda’s adoption fee to help her find a home as soon as possible!

Zelda loves games, toys, and would probably also love training classes because she is ready to tackle the world with you.

Zelda is also a fun and goofy girl who really loves to play with toys. She is super smart and food-motivated, and because of this she’d really have a blast at treat-based training classes and would definitely enjoy daily walks or runs.

She prefers a home without young children or other pets.

If you would like to set up a time to meet this pup, please fill out this foster adoption application. You can learn more about Zelda here.