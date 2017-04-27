Buster’s Dog House: Help Zelda Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

Buster's Dog House
Buster's Dog House: Help Zelda Find A New Home!

Lauren Beasley
The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Zelda find a brand new home!

At 3 years and 1 month old, Zelda is a female, neutered shelter dog and can be adopted for FREE, thanks a kind donor paid, who has already paid for Zelda’s adoption fee to help her find a home as soon as possible!

Zelda loves games, toys, and would probably also love training classes because she is ready to tackle the world with you.

Zelda is also a fun and goofy girl who really loves to play with toys. She is super smart and food-motivated, and because of this she’d really have a blast at treat-based training classes and would definitely enjoy daily walks or runs.

She prefers a home without young children or other pets.

If you would like to set up a time to meet this pup, please fill out this foster adoption application. You can learn more about Zelda here.

Meet Zelda From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

Meet Zelda From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

