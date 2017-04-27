Man Suing R. Kelly For Allegedly Having Affair With His Wife And Giving Her STD

A Mississippi man has filed lawsuit against R. Kelly, alleging R. Kelly had an affair with his wife of 5 years. The man said R. Kelly became involved in a romantic relationship with his wife prior to their wedding in 2012. The affair continued after their wedding when his wife attended one of R. Kelly’s shows. The man agreed to relocate to Atlanta so his wife could further her career opportunities, which the man believes was a motive to continue the affair. Allegedly the man hasn’t been able to find a job after making the move. The couple reportedly tried to reconcile, but the man revealed he could “not prevail against R. Kelly’s continued sexual overtures” to his wife. AND he says that R Kelly gave his wife Chlamydia.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: