The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Man Suing R. Kelly For Allegedly Having Affair With His Wife And Giving Her STD

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

A Mississippi man has filed lawsuit against R. Kelly, alleging R. Kelly had an affair with his wife of 5 years. The man said R. Kelly became involved in a romantic relationship with his wife prior to their wedding in 2012. The affair continued after their wedding when his wife attended one of R. Kelly’s shows. The man agreed to relocate to Atlanta so his wife could further her career opportunities, which the man believes was a motive to continue the affair. Allegedly the man hasn’t been able to find a job after making the move. The couple reportedly tried to reconcile, but the man revealed he could “not prevail against R. Kelly’s continued sexual overtures” to his wife. AND he says that R Kelly gave his wife Chlamydia.

 

 

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 6 days ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 2 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 2 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 3 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 3 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 5 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 6 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 6 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 6 months ago
11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 6 months ago
11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 6 months ago
11.02.16
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 6 months ago
10.31.16
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 6 months ago
10.30.16
Playlist