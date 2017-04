Netflix could announce season 2 of ’13 Reasons Why’ in the near future. As of Tuesday, actor Ross Butler told CW that he was “unavailable” for Season 2 of ‘Riverdale’. In addition to starring in ‘Riverdale’, Butler also plays Zach on ’13 Reasons Why’. He said, ”I do have a project right now — I can’t talk too much about it.” Fans are wondering if he’s ‘unavailable’ for Riverdale because he’s going to be busy doing another season of ’13 Reasons Why’?

