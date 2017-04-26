Bachelor Chris Soules ARRESTED For Hit And Run Death

The Garbage
Former “Bachelor” star, Chris Soules, has been released from jail after being arrested for fleeing from the scene of a deadly crash in Iowa. Soules was arrested yesterday after witnesses near the scene of the crash ID’d him and called police. He wasn’t arrested until several hours later, because he refused to leave the house until police returned with a search warrant.  Police say Soules was in possession of alcoholic beverage containers at the time of the crash. Soules posted a $10,000 cash bond, surrendered his passport and has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor until his trial starts. He was driving a pickup truck when he slammed into a farmer on a tractor on Monday night, sending the tractor into a ditch. The farmer later died. Soules appeared on “The Bachelor” for season 19 in 2015. Court records show he was convicted of operating under the influence back in 2006.

