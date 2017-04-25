Amber Rose Has Some Thoughts On People Questioning If Odell Beckham Jr. Is Gay

Many have taken Odell Beckham Jr.‘s dance moves, style, and carefree Black boy swag as a sign that he’s gay. Well, Amber Rose is here to clear the air: “I am 150% sure he is not gay!”

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, the model and media personality made her comments following recent speculation that she was romantically linked to Beckham. The two were seen living it up at this year’s Coachella music festival. “Can my vagina rest? You all just think I am out here just slinging my thing,” Rose said. “No, you know what, Odell is literally one of my best friends in the entire world. We are very, very close, very tight, we talk a lot.”

Rose then went out of her way to let people know about the football player’s sexuality. “He is not gay by the way,” she said. “I am so sick of people saying that about Odell. He is visually beautiful and so people look at him and are like, ‘Damn, he is beautiful — and he is nice and he is cool and he likes to dance. I am 150% percent sure he is not gay!”

Thanks for such calculated numbers, Amber! Well, it seems we have nothing more to talk about. Beckham has yet to speak in depth about his sexuality, but it’s probably because he’s too busy having fun and living his life.

