Kim Zolciak’s Son Hospitalized After Dog Attack

Kim cancelled her appearance on 'WWHL' to be by her son's bedside.

The BUILD Series Presents Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Brielle Biermann Discussing The 5th Season Of 'Don't be Tardy' & Kim's Skincare Line, Kashmere Collection

‘RHOA’ reality star Kim Zolciak is asking for prayers after her son Kash Bermann sustained traumatic injuries after being bitten by a dog. Kim detailed the horrific incident in a lengthy post on Instagram.

According to the update, “Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery.”

I don't know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life. My husband, our daughters, Kj, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up. Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery. Due to this I will not be on WWHL tonight but will do my best to make it up very soon! Thank you for all your prayers and most importantly Thank you God for your protection ❤️ A very special Thank you to my incredible medical team! A few days in the hospital and we will be back home ❤️

Kim cancelled her appearance on Watch What Happens Live to tend to her son who is recovering.

