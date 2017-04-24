AprilAllStars: Six-Year Old Malachi Wins His First Ever Wrestling Match! [VIDEO]

National Autism Awareness Month represents an excellent opportunity to promote autism awareness, autism acceptance and to draw attention to the tens of thousands facing an autism diagnosis each year!

One way, Radio Now is helping to bring awareness, is through Buster’s April All Stars initiative where he highlights students in our community who have autism. Over the weekend, Buster watched as Malachi wrestled and won his first ever wrestling match at Southport High School for their Autism Awareness Wrestling Tournament! Watch the full video above!

Radio Now 100.9 is all about bringing awareness to Autism and we want you to join us for 2017 National Autism Awareness Month!

