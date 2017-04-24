Joe hung out with his “Little Brother” Michael for the first time (Audio/Pics)

Joe applied to be a Big Brother with Big Brothers Big Sisters and met his little brother Michael last Thursday. Then on Saturday they hung out for the first time and had a blast playing laser tag and eating all the rolls at Texas Roadhouse. If you’ve ever thought about being a positive role model for a young boy or girl contact the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central Indiana.

