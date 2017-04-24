Ed Sheeran Quitting Music After Current Tour

Sources say Ed Sheeran could be quitting music at the end of his current tour.

He is currently on tour in the UK. The source said, “Ed has pretty much achieved everything there is to achieve in music. He absolutely loves what he does and is riding the wave of his success at the moment, but at the same time he wants a more normal life.” And, “When or if he gets married he wants to put his wife and kids first and not his career. If that means going AWOL for years then so be it.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: