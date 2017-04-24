The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Ed Sheeran Quitting Music After Current Tour

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Sources say Ed Sheeran could be quitting music at the end of his current tour.
He is currently on tour in the UK. The source said, “Ed has pretty much achieved everything there is to achieve in music. He absolutely loves what he does and is riding the wave of his success at the moment, but at the same time he wants a more normal life.” And, “When or if he gets married he wants to put his wife and kids first and not his career. If that means going AWOL for years then so be it.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 1 month ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 2 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 3 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 3 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 5 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 5 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 6 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 6 months ago
11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 6 months ago
11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 6 months ago
11.02.16
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 6 months ago
10.31.16
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 6 months ago
10.30.16
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 6 months ago
10.23.16
Playlist