This RHONY Star Hooked Up With Jack Nicholson!

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Sonja Morgan claimed to have dated Jack Nicholson and shared “one big sloppy mess” of a night with the legend.

While appearing on “Watch What Happens Live” Sonja played a game of “Would Morgan Date Him?” which included a questionnaire from host Andy Cohen about whether or not the reality star would romance men such as Bernie Sanders, the Dalai Lama, David Letterman, Vladimir Putin, Bill Gates and even Prince Charles. When Jack Nicholson’s name was brought up, Morgan smirked and said: “He’s so much fun!” Sonja claims the romance happened several years ago.

