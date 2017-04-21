Taylor Swift Shared A Sweet Story With TIME About Her And Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift wrote a sweet essay about Ed Sheeran for Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People.”

Taylor wrote, “A few years ago, in a rare moment of admitting feeling defeated, Ed said to me, ‘I’m never going to win a Grammy.’ ‘Yes, you are,’ I said. ‘You’re going to sweep the whole thing one of these years.’ It was a few weeks later when he met me in a dance-shoe store in London, where I was picking out rehearsal outfits, and said, ‘You have to hear this.’ It was a song he’d just finished called ‘Thinking Out Loud,’ which went on to win Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 2016.”

