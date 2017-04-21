Kris Jenner FURIOUS That Ex Caitlyn Jenner Is Doing Fully Nude Photoshoot

Kris Jenner is not happy about ex Caitlyn Jenner’s upcoming memoir saying everything in the book is made up. In a clip from “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, Kris is talking to daughter Kim and Khloe and says: “None of it makes sense. Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a b and an a-hole?”

Speaking of Caitlyn, Caitlyn Jenner is planning a nude photo shoot to show off the results of her gender reassignment surgery that she had in January. The Kardashian-Jenner clan is said to be ‘wholly supportive’ of the transition, but sources close to the family say the prospect of a nude shoot is ‘their worst nightmare.’

