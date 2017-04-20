Buster's Dog House
Buster’s Dog House: Help Bessie Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Jeff find a brand new home!

At 9 years old, Bessie is a male, neutered shelter dog and can be adopted for a $160 fee!

Bessie is the kind of dog who loves to go for a walk around the neighborhood or take a hike through the woods, but she’s also okay just hanging out around the house with you. You’ll have fun no matter what you do!

Bessie is also an easygoing girl who would prefer a quieter home. She loves to explore with her nose and would enjoy a daily walk! Bessie could pair well with a calmer, social dog. Y

Learn more about Bessie here and watch the video above!

