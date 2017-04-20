A Date Night Between Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Hints At Rekindled Love

The Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian saga continues as the two were spotted at a L.A. restaurant Wednesday night for a possible reconciliation.

Blac Chyna documented their dinner date together on Snapchat. She was rocking all white with a jean jacket and a lavender wig, while Kardashian was in a L.A. Dodgers baseball cap, a green hoodie and gray pants. A match made in heaven.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian step out for a romantic date in L.A. https://t.co/0NY49uXuMh pic.twitter.com/86CkBXxXea — People Magazine (@people) April 20, 2017

Chyna posted several snaps of her getup. Chyna wasn’t wearing the 7-carat engagement ring Kardashian gifted her back in April 2016. See the photos below:

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:11pm PDT

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Apr 20, 2017 at 5:40am PDT

In a final clip, Chyna filmed their ride home together. Rob joked about Chyna’s purple hair. “Uh, your hair looks ugly. Why’d you have to do that?” he said, to which she responds by flipping off the camera.

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Apr 20, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

How romantic.

Could this mean their romance is rekindling? Despite their engagement call-off and custody battles, Chyna has said that she wants to make things work with Rob — they’ve even attended therapy. She told Cosmopolitan South Africa, “I’m in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms.” She continued, “I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us.”

As said before, the saga continues.

