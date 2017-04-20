Entertainment News
A Date Night Between Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Hints At Rekindled Love

They can't seem to let go.

radionowindy Staff
blac chyna

Source: splash / Splash News

The Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian saga continues as the two were spotted at a L.A. restaurant Wednesday night for a possible reconciliation.

Blac Chyna documented their dinner date together on Snapchat. She was rocking all white with a jean jacket and a lavender wig, while Kardashian was in a L.A. Dodgers baseball cap, a green hoodie and gray pants. A match made in heaven.

Chyna posted several snaps of her getup. Chyna wasn’t wearing the 7-carat engagement ring Kardashian gifted her back in April 2016. See the photos below:

 

In a final clip, Chyna filmed their ride home together. Rob joked about Chyna’s purple hair. “Uh, your hair looks ugly. Why’d you have to do that?” he said, to which she responds by flipping off the camera.

 

How romantic.

Could this mean their romance is rekindling? Despite their engagement call-off and custody battles, Chyna has said that she wants to make things work with Rob — they’ve even attended therapy. She told Cosmopolitan South Africa, “I’m in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms.” She continued, “I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us.”

As said before, the saga continues.

 

