Will Fox News Take A Hit After Firing Bill O’Reilly? Experts Say Yes

After two decades, Bill O’Reilly is officially out at Fox News. Yesterday, 21st Century Fox announced that they were parting way with Bill “after a thorough and careful review of the allegations.” Earlier this month, it came out that O’Reilly and Fox News had paid $13 million to five women who accused O’Reilly of sexual abuse and harassment dating back to 2002. More claims and accusations have come out since, and “The O’Reilly Factor” lost a bunch of advertisers because of it. Various news outlets have reported anywhere from 50 to 90 advertisers have bailed on the show. Bill has had the top-rated cable news show for 15 years. According to the LA Times, Fox News could lose as much as 25% of its prime-time audience by canning O’Reilly.

Playlist