Vin Diesel And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Have Kissed And Made Up

Action co-stars, Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reportedly met in private several times following an on-set feud last summer and are no longer furious with one another. Both actors are now “1,000 percent in” for the next installment of the franchise. Insiders claimed that the feud was a result of a clashing of egos over who was the actual star of the movie, with The Rock conceding that Vin Diesel had top billing because he was listed first on the call sheet.

