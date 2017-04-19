The Joe and Alex Show
Harry Styles Talks Taylor Swift And More In Rolling Stone Interview

In a new Rolling Stone interview, Harry Styles talked about his teenage fans. Harry said, “Who’s to say that young girls who like pop music have worse musical taste than a 30-year-old hipster guy? That’s not up to you to say. Music is something that’s always changing. There’s no goal posts. Young girls like the Beatles. You gonna tell me they’re not serious? How can you say young girls don’t get it? They’re our future. Our future doctors, lawyers, mothers, presidents, they kind of keep the world going. Teenage-girl fans, they don’t lie. If they like you, they’re there. They don’t act ‘too cool.’ They like you, and they tell you. Which is sick.” He also talked about his relationship with Taylor Swift and her album 1989 which is rumored to be all about him. He said, ”I’m lucky if everything we went through helped create those songs. That’s what hits your heart. That’s the stuff that’s hardest to say, and it’s the stuff I talk least about. That’s the part that’s about the two people. I’m never going to tell anybody everything.”

 

