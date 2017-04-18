Entertainment News
Report: Carmelo Anthony Got Another Woman Pregnant

Could this have contributed to the breakup?

Tom Ford - Arrivals - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

Following Carmelo Anthony and La La‘s reported breakup, it seems like more details are emerging that could have contributed to the split.

According to TMZ, a woman has claimed Anthony is the father of her child. Sources say she frequently works at a gentleman’s club in NYC and now she’s six months pregnant. Sources continue that the women does not expect to handle her pregnancy solo. She is looking for the NBA star to dish out money for medical expenses and other baby related costs.

La La and Anthony’s marriage has been shaky for a while according to sources. Though it’s said that the two are handling their breakup amicably, an out of wedlock child could spiral things in a negative direction — or La La can follow the gospel of Tamar Braxton and support the alleged new baby no matter what. Time will tell.

Anthony and La La, who have been together for more than 13 years, got married in 2010. Though reports say La La has moved out the family home, divorce papers have yet to be filed.

