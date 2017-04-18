Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Say What? Drake’s Home Was Robbed By A Super Thirsty Fan

No pun intended.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
ACL Music Festival 2015 - Weekend 1

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Drake‘s fans always go hard when it comes to the 6 God, but one young lady took her thirst for Drizzy a little too far.

The rapper’s home is the latest celeb estate to be burglarized, however, this time it wasn’t for the money and jewelry. TMZ reports that a member of Drake’s crew walked into the house at 10:30 PM on April 3 and found a 24-year-old woman in one of the bedrooms, wearing one of Drake’s hoodies.

When the cops arrived, the woman reportedly told them she had permission to enter, which she did not. She then confessed to stealing Pepsi, Sprite and Fiji water. No word on how the woman got into the house or how long she was there, being that Drake wasn’t home at the time and there were no signs of forced entry.

Despite the stolen goods added up to less than $20 in stolen property, the lady was arrested and charged with felony burglary.

Drizzy has yet to comment on the thirsty bandit.

Every Single Time Drake Trolled The World

28 photos Launch gallery

Every Single Time Drake Trolled The World

Continue reading Every Single Time Drake Trolled The World

Every Single Time Drake Trolled The World

burglary , Drake , fan , home , robbery

comments – Add Yours
Latest
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 1 month ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 2 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 2 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 3 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 5 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 5 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 5 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 5 months ago
11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 6 months ago
11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 6 months ago
11.02.16
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 6 months ago
10.31.16
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 6 months ago
10.30.16
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 6 months ago
10.23.16
Playlist