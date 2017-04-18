An Instagram Model Claims She Is Pregnant By Drake

We all know that Drake has an affinity for strippers, and now his lyrics about saving one may actually be true.

Former stripper Layla Lace took to Instagram on Monday to make the shocking claim that she is pregnant with Drake’s baby and that he is ignoring her. The IG model says that she hooked up with a rapper through their mutual friend, DJ Spade, while Drizzy was on tour in London and now, two months later, she says she’s expecting his child.

@iamlaylalace #laylalace

Women claim to be pregnant by famous rappers everyday — but Layla Lace has the receipts. She posted screenshots of text conversations with Drake and shared photos of her official pregnancy results dated April 17, 2017. See her rant and the receipts below:

This person is claiming to be pregnant by Drake and she decided to to put it all the way out there.. Since he's no longer answering her calls

LaylaLace she's the best she got all the receipts regarding Drake

She added, “ALSO IMA MAKE THIS VERY CLEAR I NEVER CHECKED FOR THIS LIL 2 INCH DIRTY D*** A** N**** !!! HIS LIEING A** SENT FOR ME !!! NEVER DID I THROW MY SELF AT HIM !!!! NEVER A GROUPIE !!!! NEVER DID I ASK FOR ANY OF THIS !!!! NO WE DIDNT MEET AT NO VIDEO SHOOT/STUDIO/CONCERT OR IN NO CLUB !!! THIS MAN MADE IT HIS BUSINESS TO ASK TO MEET ME OFF OF SEEING A PIC OF ME THAT WAS SENT TO HIM BY HIS MANS.I NEVER ASKED HIS MANS TO SEND DRAKE A PIC OF ME EITHER LETS JUST MAKE THAT CLEAR TOO !!! WHEN I MET HIS MANS I HAD NO CLUE HE EVEN KNEW DRAKE !!! UNTIL THE NEXT DAY WHEN HIS MANS HIT ME UP ON INSTAGRAM AND TOLD ME THEY WERE FRIENDS !!! EVEN THOU I WAS NERVOUS TO EVEN MEET DRAKE HE MANAGED TO PERSUADE ME INTO LEAVING MY COUNTRY WITH HIS MANS TO MEET HIM.I WAS LIVING MY LIFE DRAMA FREE BEFORE ALL OF THIS AND HERE HE COMES OUT OF F****NG NOWERE !!! CORRUPTING MY F***ING LIFE !!!”

Drake has yet to respond to the messy claims.