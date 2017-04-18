Vids
Pretty Little Liars Endgame Theories: Who Is A.D.? [VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
Pretty Little Liars is coming to a close, and for a lot of fans they have one priority and that’s find out who A.D. is!

Now, PLL creator I. Marlene King says the fans are going to get what they want and that includes answers to all the questions we have including A.D. However, until we fans see who A.D. is with their own eyes, they are eagerly waiting to see if their predictions and theories about the mastermind villain are righ!t

That includes L-Beasley and Shavona who recently sat down to discuss their favorite Pretty Little Liars theories about who A.D could and why!

Watch the full video above and remember Pretty Little Liars can start to deliver those end games Tuesday, April 18 at 8/7c on Freeform.

