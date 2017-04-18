The Garbage
Prince’s Death Search Warrants Revealed: What Police Found

The long-awaited search warrants in Prince’s death have been unsealed.  Turns out, a long list of prescription medications were found throughout the singer’s Minnesota estate. Some of the prescriptions were in the name of one of his oldest confidants, Kirk Johnson, who was Prince’s former drummer, bodyguard and close, personal friend. Johnson has been working with Prince since the early 1980s. He is one of the only people who had unrestricted access to Paisley Park. The search warrants show more than 100 white capsules labeled “Watson 853” were hidden in Aleve and Bayer Aspirin bottles and found in numerous rooms inside Paisley Park. The eight-time Grammy winner was scheduled to meet with an opioid addiction expert one day after his death. His secret battle with addiction stemmed from chronic pain caused by a serious hip injury.

