Drake Claims This Club Racially Profiled Him

Drake claims The Madison Club an exclusive country club, where he stayed for Coachella, racially profiles customers. On Sunday, Drake posted on Instagram to let people know the club was an awful host. He called it “the most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life.” He also said the staff picks and chooses who they’re going to accommodate based on racial profiling. Drake’s post generated nearly 5,000 comments, including one from the club which said, “We are trying to get this issue fixed as soon as possible. Customer satisfaction is our number one priority and for you to experience such a thing is embarrassing for us.” The club went on to say, “We are very sorry for the inconvenience and we will be issuing out a formal apology to you and the public. We will also be investigating this as we do not tolerate racial discrimination.”

Playlist