Ask Alex: 5 Reasons Why ‘Gossip Girl’ Is So Much Better Than ‘Pretty Little Liars’ [VIDEO]

After seven years after constant mysteries, Pretty Little Liars is finally come to a close as they start their final ten episodes, causing many fans to shed a tears as their childhood show of seven years comes to a final close.

However, Alex of The Joe and Alex Show, doesn’t share those sad feelings. In fact, according to Alex, the only hit show that will make her shed tears is another popular TV high school drama known as Gossip Girl.

In the video above, Alex comically gives you her top 5 reasons as to why Gossip Girl is better than Pretty Little Liars!

Watch the video above!

