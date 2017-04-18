Chris Brown Charged With Assault For Punching Photographer

That boy Breezy can’t catch a break.

Via | HipHopDX

TAMPA, FL – Chris Brown and his penchant for landing in the news for reasons other than music has been a consistent bent for the troubled R&B crooner. Details are developing surrounding an incident in Florida where Brown allegedly punched a photographer. The latest development is that the photographer, Bennie Vines, is threatening to sue for his injuries including a busted lip, according to TMZ.

Brown was in Tampa, Florida in the early morning hours on Monday (April 17) when he and his entourage arrived at the AJA Channelside venue for a paid appearance, reports WFTS. Around 1:30 a.m., Breezy and crew were inside the nightclub when the venue’s photographer began snapping pictures. Brown reportedly shut down the photog and “sucker punched” him.

