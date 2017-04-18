Eliott King
Home > Eliott King

(VIDEO) How Every Chainsmokers Song Is Made….Do You Agree?

Eliott King
Leave a comment

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Some people seem to think that the Chainsmokers have a formula to their songs.  Some think they’re trying to replicate the success of “Closer by making similar songs.  And then some just think they are the Nickelback of EDM, which in the music business is not a compliment. Sorry Nickelback.  Here’s one guy’s take on how the Chainsmokers make all their songs.  Although it is funny I’m not sure I 100% agree with it.  What do you think?

Source:http://www.avclub.com/article/watch-guy-write-chainsmokers-song-pretty-much-top–253844?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=feeds

closer , entertainment , funny , gossip , Music , nickelback , Paris , radio now 100.9 , radionow 100.9 , the chainsmokers , video

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 1 month ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 2 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 2 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 3 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 5 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 5 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 5 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 5 months ago
11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 6 months ago
11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 6 months ago
11.02.16
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 6 months ago
10.31.16
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 6 months ago
10.30.16
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 6 months ago
10.23.16
Playlist