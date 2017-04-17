Buster
#AprilAllStars: Buster Hits The Pool With Damar Student & Swimmer Ray [VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
National Autism Awareness Month represents an excellent opportunity to promote autism awareness, autism acceptance and to draw attention to the tens of thousands facing an autism diagnosis each year!

One way, Radio Now is helping to bring awareness, is through Buster’s April All Stars initiative where he highlights students in our community who have autism. This week, Buster hit the pool with Damar student and swimmer Ray and even presented him with a couple special gifts to give him an edge in the pool.

Radio Now 100.9 is all about bringing awareness to Autism and we want you to join us for 2017 National Autism Awareness Month!

