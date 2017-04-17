Fashion
Coachella Cuffin’: Amber Rose & Odell Beckham, Jr. Match Each Other’s Fly At The Neon Carnival

Check out the pics.

Amber Rose and Odell Beckham, Jr. at Coachella 2017

Source: Splash News

Amber Rose and Odell Beckham, Jr. seemed a little surprised when they were spotted side-by-side at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend. Did the paparazzi happen upon a new couple?

The model and New York Giants baller hit up Sunday’s Neon Carnival. They rocked their signature blond locks and honored the neon theme, Odell with his bright kicks and Amber with her sheer, two-piece bell-bottom set. As you can see, they looked really good together.

Amber and Odell weren’t the only stars with all eyes on them at day two of Coachella. Miguel and his fiancée Nazanin Mandi looked like they were having the time of their lives, unlike Drake, who made an appearance, but didn’t seem happy about. See below:

Miguel and fiancée at coachella 2017

Source: Splash News

drake coachella 2017

Source: Splash News

So… do you think Amber and Odell make a good match? Tweet us your thoughts.

