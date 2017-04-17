Tori Spelling and Husband Dean McDermott Completely Broke After IRS Drained Their Accounts

The IRS has emptied out bank accounts belonging to Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott. Last summer they were slammed with a federal tax lien for over $700,000 in unpaid federal taxes for their 2014 bill alone. Meanwhile, McDermott’s ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, is said to be threatening him with jail over unpaid child support for their 18-year-old son, Jack. During a court hearing in March, McDermott told a judge that he had “fallen on hard times.”

