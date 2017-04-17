Kendall Jenner And A$AP Rocky Were “Rubbing” At Coachella

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky were spotted getting close at a Coachella party on Saturday, April 15. According to US Weekly, “They were super cozy and super close. She rapped along to lyrics as the DJ played his song ‘Problems.’ She took his goggles off at one point and put them on herself. She sat next to him the whole time.” Though the supermodel and the rapper arrived and left separately, “it was clear she was there just to see him. As soon as she walked into the party, she asked where he was. He was rubbing her arms at one point later in the night because it got really chilly.”

