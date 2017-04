Across the entire Easter weekend, and across the entire world, The Fate of the Furious did an estimated $532.5 million in its first three days in theaters!!

That includes a whopping $100.2 million domestically in a huge American opener, too! But it’s the global total that everyone is looking at — if that number holds when the final numbers come in today, Furious 8 will beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the BIGGEST WORLDWIDE OPENING EVER!!!

