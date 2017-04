Katy Perry tells VOGUE she used to protest Madonna and Marilyn Manson concerts when she was younger. Katy also handed out “How To Find God” pamphlets outside a Manson show. She admitted she actually went into the show and found it “really interesting and weird.” Katy also shared she grew up in a strict Christian household where they didn’t celebrate Halloween and watched Bill O’Reilly on TV.

