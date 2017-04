A new musical parody of the show “Friends” is going to debut in New York City this fall. The off-Broadway production will take place at The Triad Theatre, but so far no specific dates have been announced. The musical will include the songs, “We Were On A Break,” “The Only Coffee Shop In New York City” and “45 Grove Street – How Can We Afford This Place?” But what about “Smelly Cat”?!

