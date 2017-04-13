Vids
OMG! Someone Found Raw Footage Of Radio Now Auditioning For The Fast & The Furious [VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
Back in 2001, when The Fast and The Furious was released, no one thought that this franchise would take off like it did. However, sixteen years later, we are now on movie number eight with their newest film The Fate of The Furious!

Having said that, I bet you didn’t know that at one point, some of your favorite Radio Now personalities actually audition for roles in the Fast and Furious! In fact, a few of them went on to audition for some of the leading roles, like Dominic played by Vin Diesel and Brian which was played by the late Paul Walker.

Well, guess what?

We found that footage and it is hilarious! But don’t take my word for it, check out Radio Now’s unreleased Fast and Furious audition tapes above!!

