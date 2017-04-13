Buster’s Dog House: Help Bailey Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Herbie find a brand new home!

At 1 year and 1 month old, Bailey is a female, spayed shelter dog and can be adopted for a $160 fee!

Bailey is full of surprises, and she’s also super lovable.

She may not always need a lot of exercise, but she will need a patient owner who loves her for who she is – a fun-loving goofball, who is ready to enjoy life with you!

Plus, Bailey is super sweet, loves attention, and will give little kisses. Not to mention, she is very smart and food-motivated, which means she will likely excel at treat-based training.

Bailey also loves to play with toys and be on the go and would prefer a home without children, but IndyHumane staff can set up an introduction if you have another dog in the home.