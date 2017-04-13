Which ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Couples Should End Up Together? [VIDEO]

Pretty Little Liars is coming to a close, and for a lot of fans they have one priority in mind seeing their favorite couples get their happily ever after.

Now, PLL creator I. Marlene King says the fans are going to get what they want. However, until we fans see it with their own eyes, they are eagerly waiting to see if every couple will get there happily ever after.

That includes L-Beasley and Shavona who recently sat down to discuss their favorite Pretty Little Liars couples and give their thoughts on which PLL couples should be endgame and why!

Watch the full video above and remember Pretty Little Liars can start to deliver those end games Tuesday, April 18 at 8/7c on Freeform.

