Shane is set to get married in a month to the love of his life…but now wonders if he should go through with it.

He and his bride to be seemed to have everything in common, yet through a whirlwind childhood of foster care, a mother’s addiction, DNA tests, and the cruelty of life…they both have something important in common they wish they didn’t!

They are BROTHER and SISTER!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: