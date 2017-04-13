LISTEN: Fox 59’s Britt Baker Calls In To The Joe And Alex Show And Addresses The Controversy Surrounding Joe Asking Her Out

On Monday Joe told Alex and Producer MYK that he wanted to reach out to Fox 59’s traffic reporter Britt Baker and see if she wanted to grab a coffee or drinks to network and become friends. They told him don’t do because it would come off as creepy and weird. Well Joe did it anyways and here’s what happened.
