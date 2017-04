Jenna Dewan Tatum and husband Channing Tatum keep it spontaneous when it comes to sex. During an interview with Redbook, Jenna said about their sex life, “We are not sex schedulers—not yet! Give us a couple more years. Maybe with child number two. There’s a beauty in being two busy people because we get a lot of time to miss each other. To continue to miss someone after so many years is kind of a blessing in disguise.”

