Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has gone Hollywood after splitting from Olivia Munn. Sources say Rodgers has been getting weekly facials in Beverly Hills and has also hired Ryan Gosling’s personal stylist to dress him. They also say he now works out with Nick Jonas at the star-studded Unbreakable Performance Center, instead of working out with his teammates during the offseason.

