“The Hills” stars, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, are expecting their first child together. Heidi says she got pregnant after just one month of trying and says, “I’ve had really bad morning sickness since the beginning, but I’ve never been so happy to feel so sick! Every time I feel awful, I remember why and I’m just euphoric… I’m mostly just grateful. I’ve been with the love of my life for 10 years, and now we’re starting our own family.”

