Orlando Bloom addressed his breakup with Katy Perry. He said: “We’re friends. It’s good. We’re all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don’t have to be about hate.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: