David Letterman’s mother Dorothy Mengering, a Midwestern homemaker who became an unlikely celebrity in her 70s as she baked mystery pies and covered the Olympics for her son’s late-night show, has died. She was 95. Her first appearances came via satellite from her Carmel, Indiana kitchen for a segment called “Guess Mom’s Pies,” which became a Thanksgiving tradition.

