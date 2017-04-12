Can You Imagine Harry Styles As Han Solo? It Almost Happened

Disney was once looking at Harry Styles to play Han Solo. Sources say, “Harry was one of the early names in contention when the studio looked at Han Solo. Even though he had virtually no acting experience, they saw he had huge star potential and would give the solo project enormous publicity.” Harry even spoke with Disney about the role. However, he was already planning to kickstart his solo career as a singer, and his schedule made it “almost impossible to lock him down for the job.”

