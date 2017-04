During a private dinner for a film, the soon-to-be-divorced Brad Pitt was doing some “serious flirting” with Sienna Miller, who stars in the new movie from his Plan B production company. Insiders said that Brad and Sienna were “heavily enjoying each other’s company,” and “talking to each other all night.” Another source told us that brad was “in very high spirits, which he hasn’t been for a long time. He seems to be over a hump.”

