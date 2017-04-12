The Garbage
Caitlyn Jenner Admits She Has Undergone Sex Reassignment Surgery

Nearly two years after publicly announcing her transition from male to female, Caitlyn Jenner has undergone sex reassignment surgery. Allegedly, Caitlyn reveals that she’s had the surgery in her upcoming memoir, “The Secrets of My Life,” that comes out April 25th. Caitlyn reportedly wrote, “The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated.” The former Olympian reportedly underwent the below-the-belt surgery in January of this year. The 67-year-old formerly known as Bruce Jenner says that, for her, that downstairs part “has no special gifts or use for me other than what I have said before, the ability to take a whiz in the woods. I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.”

